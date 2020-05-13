Your weather update: More fine, pleasant weather expected as weekend nears

Thursday will see mostly fine and pleasant weather across the country. Weather predictions from the South African Weather Service show temperatures in the early 20s.

The weather in your region:

Gauteng will be warm in the north, otherwise fine and cool.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga can expect cloudy and cool conditions, with morning fog patches along the escarpment.

Limpopo will be fine and cool, but cloudy in the east.

In the North West, it will be fine and cool to warm.

Morning fog is expected in the east of the Free State, where it will be partly cloudy otherwise fine and cool.

The Northern Cape will be fine and warm to cool.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-easterly, becoming fresh to strong by the afternoon.

The Western Cape will be fine and cool to warm in places over the western interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-easterly north of Cape Columbine in the morning, otherwise moderate to fresh south-westerly to westerly, spreading north-eastwards and becoming north-westerly between Cape Point and Cape Agulhas by the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

It will be fine and cool in the western half of the Eastern Cape. The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly, becoming easterly in the afternoon.

In the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, conditions will be partly cloudy in places south of the escarpment at first, otherwise fine and cool. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy, with morning fog over the interior and morning light rain in the north, otherwise cool but warm in the north-east. It will become fine in places at times.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south to south-westerly, becoming moderate easterly to north-easterly from the south in the evening. The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

