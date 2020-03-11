 

Your weather update: More heavy rain, more warm conditions across SA

2020-03-11 19:42
(iStock)

Temperatures in most provinces will on Thursday continue to be in the mid-20s as another warm day can be expected, the South African Weather Service says.

Severe thunderstorms are expected over the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, the eastern parts of Mpumalanga, extreme eastern parts of the Northern Cape, western Free State, extreme south-east parts of the North West, as well as Central Karoo of the Western Cape and the northern interior of the Eastern Cape.

The weather in your province:

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high. 

Mpumalanga will be cloudy in the east at first with morning fog patches over the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions are expected with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the east.

Limpopo will be cloudy in the east at first with morning fog patches over the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated thundershowers expected in the south.

The North West will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the south-east.

It will be a partly cloudy to cloudy and warm day with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the north in the Free State.

The Northern Cape can expect morning fog patches along the west coast, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated thundershowers in the east and north-east, but scattered in the extreme east. It will be fine over the western interior. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly to north-westerly.

The Western Cape will be partly cloudy and warm, but cloudy in the south and the south-west in the evening where it will be cool. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected over the eastern parts from the morning but scattered in the extreme east. 

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly to north-westerly north of Table Bay, otherwise fresh to strong easterly to south-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

In the western half of the Eastern Cape, it will be cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the north. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong easterly, becoming moderate to fresh north-easterly by late evening.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool in places over the interior, otherwise warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the north-east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

Conditions in KwaZulu-Natal will be cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated except over the extreme north-eastern parts. The wind along the coast will be gentle to moderate southerly to south-westerly, becoming easterly to south-easterly north of Durban in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

Read more on:    weather
