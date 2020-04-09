Your weather update | Partly cloudy and warm Good Friday ahead

The South African Weather Service forecasts a partly cloudy and warm day across the country on what will be a different Easter Friday with the country's lockdown still in place.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Beaufort West Municipality of the Western Cape as well as the northern interior of the Eastern Cape.

Special Weather Advisories

Strong winds are expected north of the Eastern Cape escarpment.

The weather in your province

Gauteng can expect morning fog over the southern parts, otherwise partly cloudy and cool.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Mpumalanga can expect morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm in the lowveld.

There will be morning fog patches along the escarpment in Limpopo, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

In the North West, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated thundershowers in the west and south.

Conditions in the Free State will be partly cloudy to cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the south.

It will be cool in the east.

The Northern Cape will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north and east, but scattered in the south-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

Conditions in the Western Cape will be cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to warm, but cold along the south coast as well over the adjacent interior over the southern high ground.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-westerly south of Cape Columbine, otherwise light to moderate westerly to south-westerly.

Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers expected over the interior.



The wind along the coast will be moderate south westerly.



In the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, it will be cloudy and warm with isolated showers expected over the interior, but scattered in the north, spreading to the coast in the evening.



The wind along the coast will be moderate north westerly, becoming south-westerly from the west.



KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy with morning fog patches in places over the interior, otherwise warm but cool in the south-west. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the west and southern interior.



The wind along the coast will be moderate north-westerly north of St Lucia in the morning, otherwise fresh to strong north-easterly.



The expected UVB sunburn index is high.







- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

