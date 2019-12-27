Your weather update: Rain for most parts of SA, Upington hits 40°C

Severe thunderstorms are expected over the north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape, in places over the North West and Free State. The weather in your province is provided by the South African Weather Service.

It will be a partly cloudy and warm day in Gauteng with isolated showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

In Mpumalanga, it will be cloudy in the east with occasional drizzle and fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

It will be cloudy in the east of Limpopo with occasional drizzle and fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south.

In the North West it will be hot in the extreme west, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the north-east.

The Free State will be cloudy and cool with morning fog patches in the extreme east at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in south-west.

Very hot conditions can be expected in the south-east of the Northern Cape, otherwise partly cloudy and hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east, but scattered in the north-east.The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly to southerly.

It will be cool along the south coast of the Western Cape where it will be cloudy at first, otherwise fine and warm to hot but partly cloudy in the north with isolated afternoon and evening thundershowers over the north-eastern interior. It will be hot in places over the western interior. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly to easterly reaching gale force in places between Cape Point and Hermanus. The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

In the western part of the Eastern Cape it will be cloudy in places in the morning, otherwise fine and warm to hot but partly cloudy and cool along the coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly but strong in the afternoon.

The western part will be cloudy and cool south of the escarpment with light rain in places along the coast and adjacent interior, clearing from the west in the evening, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated thundershowers in the extreme north. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly, becoming fresh to strong north-easterly in the afternoon.

There will be morning fog over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise cloudy but partly cloudy in the west and cool but warm in the north. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected but scattered in the extreme west. The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-easterly, becoming easterly to north-easterly from the south in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

- Compiled by Maxine Becket

