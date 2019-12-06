 

Your weather update: Scattered showers expected for most of SA on Saturday

2019-12-06 19:27
(iStock)

A cool day is expected for much of South Africa on Saturday, with scattered showers and thundershowers, according to the SA Weather Service.

Warning

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Cederberg and Hantam municipalities of the Western Cape and Northern Cape, respectively.

The weather in your region

A cloudy and cold to cool day is expected for Gauteng, with scattered showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

For Mpumalanga, morning fog patches over the escarpment are expected, otherwise, cloudy cold to cool with scattered showers and rain but isolated on the Lowveld.

Limpopo will experience morning fog patches over the escarpment, otherwise, cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and rain but isolated on the Lowveld and north-eastern parts.

The North West will be cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Partly cloudy and warm conditions are expected for the Free State, with isolated thundershowers but cloudy and cool in the north and the east, where scattered showers and thundershowers are expected.

The Northern Cape will be cool along the coast with morning fog patches, otherwise, partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated thundershowers, except in the west. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly.

It will be warm along the coast for the Western Cape, otherwise, partly cloudy and hot but fine in the west. Cloudy conditions are expected along the south coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly but strong in the west. The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

It will be partly cloudy and warm but hot over the interior in the western half of the Eastern Cape. Isolated showers are expected in the afternoon in the north. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly. 

Conditions for the eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and warm but hot over the interior. Isolated showers are expected in the afternoon in the north, spreading to the Wild Coast in the evening. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be fine and warm but hot to very hot over the northern parts. It will become partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers over the western and southern parts. The wind along the coast will be moderate northerly north of Durban at first, otherwise, moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly. The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

