Your weather update: Scorching Saturday to end off with scattered thundershowers across the country

A hot Saturday will end off with scattered thundershowers in most parts of the country, according to the South African Weather Service.



Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Northern Cape except in the extreme west, Central and Little Karoo in the Western Cape as well as the extreme south-western parts of the Free State.

Watches

Severe thunderstorms are expected over the central and eastern parts of the North West and Free State, western and northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal as well as the highvelds of Mpumalanga and Gauteng.

Special weather advisories

Extremely hot conditions are expected in places over the north-western parts of the Eastern Cape (Dr Beyers Naude and Inxuba Yethemba local municipalities).

The weather in your region

Gauteng can expect a cloudy day in the north in the morning, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated late afternoon thunderstorms but scattered in the south.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

In Mpumalanga, it will be partly cloudy and warm but hot over the Lowveld with scattered thundershowers from the afternoon.

A partly cloudy and hot day is expected in Limpopo but very hot in places on the Lowveld and in the Limpopo Valley with isolated afternoon thundershowers expected in the south-west.

For the North West, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the south-east.

It will be warm in the east in the Free State, otherwise fine and hot but partly cloudy in the central parts, spreading to the south and east by afternoon, with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the west.

The Northern Cape can expect cloudy and cool conditions along the coast at first, otherwise fine and warm to hot but very hot in places in the central and eastern parts.

Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the central and eastern parts.

The wind along the coast will be fresh southerly to south-easterly.

In the Western Cape, it will be hot over the eastern interior, where it will be cloudy at first, otherwise fine and warm to hot. It will be cloudy along the south coast in the morning and evening otherwise partly cloudy.

The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly to south-easterly along the south coast until early afternoon, otherwise fresh to strong southerly to south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

For the western half of the Eastern Cape, a cloudy day with light rain along the coast and adjacent interior east of Cape St Francis in the morning is expected, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot but very hot in the north.

Isolated thunderstorms are expected in the east by afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly becoming south-westerly by evening.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy with light rain and mist in places south of the escarpment in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot but very hot in the north.

Isolated thunderstorms are expected by afternoon but scattered in the east.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog over the interior, otherwise it will be a partly cloudy and warm day, but hot in the north and west. Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected over KZN except along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

