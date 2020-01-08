Your weather update: Severe thunderstorms expected as another warm day awaits across SA

A warm Thursday will be accompanied by severe thunderstorms which will result in flash flooding in some parts of the country, according to the South African Weather Service.

Watches

Severe thunderstorms resulting in heavy downpours and flash flooding are expected over the northeastern parts of the Eastern Cape, the central and eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal as well as the southern escarpment and Lowveld of Mpumalanga.

Special weather advisories

Severe thunderstorms resulting in heavy downpours leading to localised flooding are expected over the escarpment and Lowveld of Mpumalanga on Friday.

The weather in your region

For Gauteng it will be a partly cloudy and warm day with scattered showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

In Mpumalanga, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot but very hot in the Lowveld.

Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected, but scattered over the Highveld, becoming widespread along the southern Lowveld and escarpment of Mpumalanga.

A partly cloudy and hot to very hot day is expected in Limpopo, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the southwest.

Cloudy and warm conditions are expected in the east of North West, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the west, where it will be partly cloudy and hot.

In the Free State, conditions will be cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the extreme west, where it will be partly cloudy.

The Northern Cape will be cool along the coast, where it will be cloudy and warm clearing during the afternoon, otherwise fine and hot but partly cloudy in the east with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southwesterly becoming fresh to strong southerly during the afternoon.

In the Western Cape, it will be cool along the south coast, otherwise cloudy and warm becoming partly cloudy during the afternoon.

Light rain is expected in places along the southwest coast from the afternoon, spreading to the south coast by evening.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly to southwesterly becoming southerly to southeasterly during the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly but strong in the east early morning.

Conditions in the eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread in the north and east.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southwesterly.

There will be morning fog over the southern interior of KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise conditions will be partly cloudy and warm but hot to very hot in the north.

It will become cloudy in the afternoon with widespread showers and thundershowers but scattered in the extreme northwest.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northeasterly north of Durban, otherwise moderate to fresh southwesterly spreading northwards.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

