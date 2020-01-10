 

Your weather update: Sunny Saturday in store, high fire danger conditions expected in Northern Cape

A sunny day awaits the country on Saturday, leading the South African Weather Service to issue a warning for high fire danger in some parts of the Northern Cape.

Warnings

Extreme high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and northern parts of the Northern Cape.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be cloudy and warm but cool in the south with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

A cloudy day in the east is expected in Mpumalanga with morning drizzle and fog patches on the escarpment, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo will be cloudy in the east with morning drizzle and fog patches on the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers.

In the North West, it will be cloudy and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The Free State will be cloudy at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but hot in the west.

A fine and hot to very hot day is expected in the Northern Cape but partly cloudy in the east with isolated thundershowers.

It will be foggy along the coast at first where it will be cool, with a fresh southerly wind becoming strong in the afternoon.

The Western Cape will be foggy at first in places along the coastal areas, otherwise fine and warm but hot to very hot over the interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-easterly but easterly along the south coast. It will become fresh to strong southerly in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

Morning fog is expected in places over the southern interior in the western half of the Eastern Cape, otherwise it will be fine and warm to hot. It will become partly cloudy over the northern interior in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly, becoming moderate south-easterly in the evening.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape can expect morning fog in places south of the escarpment, otherwise fine and warm to hot. It will become partly cloudy over the northern interior in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be cloudy in the morning with isolated showers and rain in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but cool in the extreme south-west. Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected in the west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly to south-easterly, becoming gentle to moderate north-easterly south of Durban spreading to Cape St Lucia by evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

