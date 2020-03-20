Your weather update: Sunny skies aplenty across SA on Saturday

Saturday will see mostly sunny skies across the country. But, before that, there are partly cloudy conditions expected, according to the South African Weather Service.

The weather in your province:

It will be a partly cloudy and warm day with isolated afternoon thundershowers in Gauteng.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

Mpumalanga can expect morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon thundershowers, except in the lowveld.

In Limpopo, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers over the southern and central parts.

The North West can expect partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions with isolated afternoon thundershowers.

The Free State will be fine, becoming partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon thundershowers.

The Northern Cape can expect morning fog along the coast where it will be cool, otherwise fine and warm to hot, but partly cloudy in the northern parts with isolated afternoon thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

The Western Cape will be cloudy over the west coast and the western parts of the south coast in the morning, with fog along the west coast, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly to south-westerly along the south coast in the morning, becoming easterly to north-easterly from the afternoon, otherwise moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and cool along the coast and adjacent interior, otherwise fine and warm.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly, but light in the west. The eastern half of the Eastern Cape can expect morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise cloudy and warm with light rain, but isolated afternoon thunderstorms in the east.

In KwaZulu-Natal, there will be morning mist over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, but hot in the north-east where isolated afternoon thundershowers are expected. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, but moderate south-westerly in the south.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.