Your weather update: Thundershowers and warm conditions kick-start weekend

Another
warm day is in store on Friday, but the South African
Weather Service has advised of thundershowers in some
provinces.
Watches
- Heavy rain leading to localised
and flash flooding is possible in the North West and northern parts of the Free
State, spreading to Gauteng in the evening and overnight while continuing into
Saturday morning.
- Severe thunderstorms are
expected over the northern and central interior of the Eastern Cape, extreme
eastern parts of the Northern Cape, southern and north-eastern Free State as
well as the western and southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.
The
weather in your region
Gauteng will be
cloudy at times and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers in
the early morning and again from the evening.
The expected UVB sunburn index is
moderate.
Mpumalanga will be
cloudy in the east and north-east in the morning with drizzle along the
escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and
thundershowers but scattered in places on the Highveld.
Limpopo will be
partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but
scattered in the south-west and southern parts.
Conditions in the North West will
be cloudy and warm with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers.
The Free State will
be partly cloudy and cool to warm with scattered to widespread thundershowers.
It will be cloudy along the coast
in the morning in the Northern
Cape, otherwise fine and warm to hot but partly cloudy in the
central and eastern parts with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered
in the extreme east and north-east. It will be hot in the north.
The wind along the coast will be
moderate to fresh north-westerly.
The Western Cape will
be fine in the south-west, otherwise cloudy along the coast at first becoming
partly cloudy. It will be partly cloudy over the interior with isolated
afternoon thundershowers in the east.
The wind along the coast will be
moderate north-westerly along the West Coast, otherwise moderate to fresh
easterly to south-easterly.
The expected UVB sunburn index is
extreme.
The western half of the Eastern Cape will
be partly cloudy and warm but hot over the interior. Isolated afternoon
thunderstorms are expected over the interior but scattered in the north-east.
The wind along the coast will be
moderate to fresh north-easterly becoming strong in the afternoon.
The eastern half of the Eastern
Cape will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated to scattered afternoon
thunderstorms, spreading from the escarpment to the coast. The wind along the
coast will be moderate north-easterly becoming fresh to strong in the
afternoon.
Morning fog is expected over the
interior of KwaZulu-Natal,
otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm with scattered afternoon showers
and thundershowers but isolated in the north-east.
The wind along the coast will be
moderate to fresh north-easterly.
The expected UVB sunburn index is
moderate.
- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala
