Your weather update: Thundershowers and warm conditions kick-start weekend

Another warm day is in store on Friday, but the South African Weather Service has advised of thundershowers in some provinces.



Watches

- Heavy rain leading to localised and flash flooding is possible in the North West and northern parts of the Free State, spreading to Gauteng in the evening and overnight while continuing into Saturday morning.

- Severe thunderstorms are expected over the northern and central interior of the Eastern Cape, extreme eastern parts of the Northern Cape, southern and north-eastern Free State as well as the western and southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be cloudy at times and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers in the early morning and again from the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy in the east and north-east in the morning with drizzle along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in places on the Highveld.

Limpopo will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the south-west and southern parts.

Conditions in the North West will be cloudy and warm with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers.

The Free State will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with scattered to widespread thundershowers.

It will be cloudy along the coast in the morning in the Northern Cape, otherwise fine and warm to hot but partly cloudy in the central and eastern parts with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the extreme east and north-east. It will be hot in the north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly.

The Western Cape will be fine in the south-west, otherwise cloudy along the coast at first becoming partly cloudy. It will be partly cloudy over the interior with isolated afternoon thundershowers in the east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-westerly along the West Coast, otherwise moderate to fresh easterly to south-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and warm but hot over the interior. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms are expected over the interior but scattered in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly becoming strong in the afternoon.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated to scattered afternoon thunderstorms, spreading from the escarpment to the coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly becoming fresh to strong in the afternoon.

Morning fog is expected over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers but isolated in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

