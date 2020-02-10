Your weather update: Thundershowers, warm conditions expected over SA on Tuesday

Tuesday will be cool to warm in most parts of the country, says the South African Weather Service, adding several provinces can expect thundershowers.



Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the north-western and western interior of the Northern Cape and northern parts of the West Coast District of the Western Cape.

Heavy rainfall leading to flooding is expected over the eastern parts of Limpopo as well as the Lowveld and northern escarpment of Mpumalanga.

Special weather advisories

Extremely hot conditions are expected over the Kamiesberg Municipality in the Northern Cape and northern parts of the West Coast District in the Western Cape.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated thundershowers in the late afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga will experience morning fog in the east, otherwise it will be cloudy and cool with widespread showers and thundershowers over the northern escarpment and Lowveld areas, otherwise scattered but isolated in the south-west.

There will be morning fog in the east in Limpopo, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm with widespread showers and thundershowers in the east, otherwise scattered but isolated in the south-west.

The North West will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Conditions in the Free State will be fine in the northern part at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The Northern Cape can expect morning fog along the coast where it will be cool, otherwise fine and warm to hot but very hot in the west and north, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon with isolated thundershowers over the northern parts.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly.

There will be morning fog along the coast of the Western Cape and cloudy over the Overberg regions at first where it will be cool, otherwise fine and warm to hot but very hot over the eastern interior and extremely hot over the west coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, but easterly along the south coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy at first, otherwise fine and warm.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh easterly from the afternoon.

Conditions in the eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy along the escarpment at first with morning fog patches, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated afternoon showers along the coast and adjacent interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, but moderate to fresh in the north from the afternoon.

There will be morning fog over the interior in KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise it will be cloudy and cool but warm in the north-east. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected over the province.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly to easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days