Your weather update: Thunderstorm watch for KZN, rainy conditions for most of SA

It will be a rainy Tuesday for most parts of the country, with inclement weather conditions for KwaZulu-Natal, according to the SA Weather Service.

Watches

Heavy rain leading to localised flooding is expected in places in KwaZulu-Natal. Severe thunderstorms are also possible over the north-eastern areas of KZN.

The province's disaster management teams have already been alerted, MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Sipho Hlomuka said in a statement.

He said severe thunderstorms bringing a possibility of heavy downpours, hail and damaging winds could lead to localised flooding in multiple areas.

Hlomuka urged residents to exercise great caution as inclement weather conditions pose a serious risk to human life.

"Our teams will be monitoring the situation as large parts of our province could potentially be affected by this storm," he said.

Heavy rain leading to localised flooding is also expected in the eastern areas of the Eastern Cape.

Take a look at the weather for your region:

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Morning fog patches will settle along the escarpment of Mpumalanga. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the southern Highveld. It will be hot over the Lowveld.

Limpopo will also have morning fog patches along the escarpment. It will become partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the southern and central parts.

The weather in the North West will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the northern areas, otherwise scattered.

The Free State will also be cloudy at times and cool but warm in the north. Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected, but widespread in the east.

The Northern Cape will be partly cloudy and cool, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east where it will be warm.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

Morning fog patches are expected along the west coast of the Western Cape. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm but fine in the west.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cool along the coast and adjacent interior. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and cold with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the east.



The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south westerly.

The eastern half of the province will also be cool along the coast, but cloudy and cold with widespread showers and thundershowers.



KwaZulu-Natal will experience morning fog patches in places over the interior. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool but warm to hot in places in the north where it will be partly cloudy. Widespread showers and thundershowers are expected.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly from the south, spreading to the north by afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

- Compiled by Adiel Ismail

