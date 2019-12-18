Your weather update | Thursday temperatures soar across SA

Temperatures in most areas across South Africa are expected to reach above 30°C on Thursday, the SA Weather Service has said.



Warnings

Extreme high fire danger conditions are expected in places over the eastern parts of the Northern Cape and western parts of the Free State.

Watches

High seas with wave heights between 6 and 7m are expected between Cape Point and Cape Agulhas from Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm but hot in the north. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

A fine and hot to very hot day is expected for Mpumalanga. It will become partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers on the Lowveld in the afternoon.

For Limpopo, it will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot.

A partly cloudy and warm to hot day is expected for the North West.

The Free State can expect a fine and warm day but partly cloudy in the east.

In the Northern Cape, it will be warm to hot in places in the east, otherwise, fine and cool but partly cloudy to cloudy in the south-west at first. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly to south-westerly becoming southerly by late afternoon.

For the Western Cape, it will be hot in places over the eastern interior where it will be fine, otherwise, partly cloudy and cool to warm but cloudy along the south-west coast at first with a few showers and rain.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-westerly but south-westerly along the south coast. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

In the western half of the Eastern Cape it will be hot in the north, otherwise cloudy and warm, becoming fine in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly, becoming south-easterly in the east by afternoon.

Morning fog along the escarpment is expected in the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, otherwise, fine and warm but cloudy and cool with light morning rain along the coast and adjacent interior.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly becoming fresh north-easterly by late afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog over the interior, otherwise, partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated rain along the coast and adjacent interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly to easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

