Your weather update | Thursday temperatures soar across SA

Temperatures
in most areas across South Africa are expected to reach above 30°C on Thursday,
the SA
Weather Service has said.
Warnings
Extreme high fire danger
conditions are expected in places over the eastern parts of the Northern Cape
and western parts of the Free State.
Watches
High seas with wave heights
between 6 and 7m are expected between Cape Point and Cape Agulhas from
Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
The
weather in your region
Gauteng will
be partly cloudy and warm but hot in the north. The expected UVB sunburn index
is high.
A fine and hot to very hot day is
expected for Mpumalanga.
It will become partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers on the Lowveld in the
afternoon.
For Limpopo, it will be
partly cloudy and hot to very hot.
A partly cloudy and warm to hot
day is expected for the North
West.
The Free State can
expect a fine and warm day but partly cloudy in the east.
In the Northern Cape, it will
be warm to hot in places in the east, otherwise, fine and cool but partly
cloudy to cloudy in the south-west at first. The wind along the coast will be
moderate to fresh westerly to south-westerly becoming southerly by late
afternoon.
For the Western Cape, it will
be hot in places over the eastern interior where it will be fine, otherwise,
partly cloudy and cool to warm but cloudy along the south-west coast at first
with a few showers and rain.
The wind along the coast will be
fresh to strong north-westerly but south-westerly along the south coast. The
expected UVB sunburn index is high.
In the western half of the Eastern Cape it
will be hot in the north, otherwise cloudy and warm, becoming fine in the
afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly, becoming
south-easterly in the east by afternoon.
Morning fog along the escarpment
is expected in the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, otherwise, fine and warm
but cloudy and cool with light morning rain along the coast and adjacent
interior.
The wind along the coast will be
light to moderate south-westerly becoming fresh north-easterly by late
afternoon.
KwaZulu-Natal can
expect morning fog over the interior, otherwise, partly cloudy to cloudy with
isolated rain along the coast and adjacent interior. The wind along the coast
will be moderate south-easterly to easterly.
The expected UVB sunburn index is
moderate.
- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala
