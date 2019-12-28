Your weather update: Warm with rain expected for Sunday

It will be a cool to warm day across most of the country on Sunday, but thunderstorms are expected in some provinces, according to the South African Weather Service.



Severe thunderstorms are expected over the extreme south western parts of the Free State, the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the central Highveld of Mpumalanga and the north western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers in Gauteng. The expected UVB sunburn index will be very high.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy in the morning with drizzle and fog patches along the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated thunderstorms but scattered in the south.

It will be cloudy in the morning in Limpopo, with drizzle and fog patches along the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated thunderstorms in the Western Bushveld.

The North West will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the west.

It will be cloudy and cool to warm in the Free State, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The Northern Cape will be cloudy and cool with morning fog along the coast. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy warm to hot with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers over the interior, but scattered over the eastern half. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly.

It will be cloudy and cool with rain and showers along the south coast in the Western Cape. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm, but hot over the West Coast district interior. It will be partly cloudy over the north-eastern interior with isolated showers and thundershowers in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly to easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western part of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy to cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered along the escarpment. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north easterly becoming moderate to fresh south easterly late morning reaching strong in places in the afternoon.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the south west. The wind along the coast will be Light northerly in places in the north early morning. Otherwise, it will be moderate to fresh north easterly but strong in the afternoon.

In KwaZulu-Natal, it will be partly cloudy with fog over the interior in the morning. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool but warm in the north. Scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected but isolated in the east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

