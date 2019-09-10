Your weather update: Wet Wednesday along the south-west coast

Isolated showers and light rain are expected along the West Coast and south-west coast and adjacent interior on Wednesday.

Temperatures along the coast are expected to be cool to warm, according to the South African Weather Service.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the western half of the Free State and the North West, the extreme northern parts of the Central Karoo, as well as the extreme north-western parts of the Eastern Cape.

Special weather advisories

A cut-off low pressure system is expected to affect the Western Cape on Thursday.

The public and small stock farmers are advised that strong interior winds, gale force winds along the coast, very rough seas, localised flooding, and very cold conditions can be expected.

The weather in your region

It will be fine and warm in Gauteng. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga will be fine and warm, but hot in the lowveld.

It will be fine and warm to hot in Limpopo.

It will be fine and warm in the North West and the Free State.

The Northern Cape will be cloudy to partly cloudy and cool, with morning rain along the coast and adjacent interior. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm, but hot in the northwest. Isolated showers are expected over the entire region in the evening. The wind along the coast will be light.

It will be mostly cloudy and cool, but warm over the central and eastern interior of the Western Cape. Isolated showers are expected along the coastal areas in the morning, which will spread to the interior in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh. The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

The Eastern Cape is expected to be cloudy in the south in the morning. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm, but partly cloudy and cool along the coast with light rain. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh.

Morning mist patches is expected over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

- Compiled by Naseema Barday

