Your weather update: Wet, windy and cold conditions for Thursday

Isolated
and scattered showers are expected in places across most provinces on Thursday,
while the Western Cape will experience some light rain.
Warnings
Extremely high fire danger
conditions are expected over the northern and western parts of the North West,
as provided by the South African Weather Service.
Watches
Heavy rain leading to flooding is
expected along the south-east coast and adjacent interior, between Mazeppa Bay
and Durban.
Special
weather advisories
Light snowfalls are expected
along the southern Drakensberg on Thursday evening.
Very cold, wet and windy
conditions are expected over the north-eastern parts of the Free State on
Friday.
Strong north to north-easterly
winds are expected over the interior of the Namakwa District (Northern Cape) on
Saturday and Sunday but north to north-westerly winds are expected over the
Central Karoo and Cape Winelands (Western Cape) on Sunday.
The weather
in your region
Gauteng will be
fine at first. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated
showers and thundershowers in the south. The expected UVB sunburn index will be
low.
It will be fine in Mpumalanga at
first. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm. It will become cloudy
toward evening with isolated showers and thundershowers. It will be cool on the
escarpment.
Limpopo will be
fine and warm to hot, but partly cloudy in the south-east. Isolated showers and
thundershowers are expected in the extreme south-east in the evening.
It will be partly cloudy and warm
in the North West.
Isolated evening showers and thundershowers are expected in the far south.
The Free State will
be partly cloudy and warm but cool in the south and along the Lesotho border.
Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected from the evening.
It will be a misty morning along
the coast of the Northern
Cape. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm but cool in
the south. Isolated evening showers and thundershowers are expected in the
south-east. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong.
It will be fine in the western
parts of the Western
Cape where it will be warm in places. Otherwise, it will
be partly cloudy and cool but cloudy along the south coast and adjacent interior.
Light rain is expected, clearing partially during the afternoon. The wind along
the coast will be fresh to strong. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.
The Eastern Cape is
expected to be cloudy and cold with isolated showers and rain but scattered and
widespread along the coast and adjacent interior. Light snowfall is expected
along the southern Drakensberg from the evening. The wind along the coast will
be moderate to fresh.
Morning fog is expected over the
interior of KwaZulu-Natal.
Otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool but cold over the south-western parts.
Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the north-west. Otherwise,
scattered but widespread showers are expected in the south-east. The wind along
the coast will be moderate to fresh. The expected UVB sunburn index will be
low.
Compiled by Naseema Barday
