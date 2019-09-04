Your weather update: Wet, windy and cold conditions for Thursday

Isolated and scattered showers are expected in places across most provinces on Thursday, while the Western Cape will experience some light rain.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the northern and western parts of the North West, as provided by the South African Weather Service.

Watches

Heavy rain leading to flooding is expected along the south-east coast and adjacent interior, between Mazeppa Bay and Durban.

Special weather advisories

Light snowfalls are expected along the southern Drakensberg on Thursday evening.

Very cold, wet and windy conditions are expected over the north-eastern parts of the Free State on Friday.

Strong north to north-easterly winds are expected over the interior of the Namakwa District (Northern Cape) on Saturday and Sunday but north to north-westerly winds are expected over the Central Karoo and Cape Winelands (Western Cape) on Sunday.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be fine at first. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south. The expected UVB sunburn index will be low.

It will be fine in Mpumalanga at first. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm. It will become cloudy toward evening with isolated showers and thundershowers. It will be cool on the escarpment.

Limpopo will be fine and warm to hot, but partly cloudy in the south-east. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the extreme south-east in the evening.

It will be partly cloudy and warm in the North West. Isolated evening showers and thundershowers are expected in the far south.

The Free State will be partly cloudy and warm but cool in the south and along the Lesotho border. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected from the evening.

It will be a misty morning along the coast of the Northern Cape. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm but cool in the south. Isolated evening showers and thundershowers are expected in the south-east. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong.

It will be fine in the western parts of the Western Cape where it will be warm in places. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool but cloudy along the south coast and adjacent interior. Light rain is expected, clearing partially during the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

The Eastern Cape is expected to be cloudy and cold with isolated showers and rain but scattered and widespread along the coast and adjacent interior. Light snowfall is expected along the southern Drakensberg from the evening. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh.

Morning fog is expected over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool but cold over the south-western parts. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the north-west. Otherwise, scattered but widespread showers are expected in the south-east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh. The expected UVB sunburn index will be low.

Compiled by Naseema Barday

