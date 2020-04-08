Your weather watch | Partly cloudy skies, thundershowers forecast for Thursday

The South African Weather Service forecasts partly cloudy skies across the country on Thursday with changing fortunes - some places will turn out warm, while others will welcome thundershowers.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the north-western parts of the Eastern Cape.

The weather in your region

Gauteng can expect morning fog patches on the Highveld, otherwise cloudy and cold but cool in the north.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

In Mpumalanga, it will be cloudy and cold to cool with morning fog on the Highveld and light rain in the east.

Limpopo will be cloudy and cool with light rain in the east.

It will be warm in the extreme south-western Bushveld.

Conditions in the North West will be cloudy and cool at first, becoming partly cloudy and warm with isolated to scattered thundershowers in the west and south.

The Free State will be cloudy with morning fog patches in the extreme east at first, becoming partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the south-west.

The Northern Cape will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-easterly.

In the Western Cape, it will be partly cloudy in the extreme north-east in the morning, otherwise fine and warm but cool on the Cape Peninsula.

The wind along the coast will be strong north-easterly in the south, otherwise light and variable in the west in the morning becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

In the western half of the Eastern Cape, conditions will be cloudy at first with morning fog patches in places over the interior, otherwise fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy from late afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly, becoming moderate in the west by the afternoon.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy with fog patches south of the escarpment in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north and north-east.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal will experience morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool with isolated afternoon thundershowers in the west. Light morning rain is expected along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

