Your weather watch | Thundershowers aplenty on what will be a warm Tuesday

Weather conditions on Tuesday will be warm across much of the country with the South African Weather Service issuing a warning for thundershowers in some provinces.

Watches

Severe thunderstorms are expected over the western parts of North West, central and western parts of the Free State and the south-eastern parts of the Northern Cape.

Heavy rainfall leading to localised flooding is expected over the eastern half of the Eastern Cape and the southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, including the coastline south of Richards Bay.

Special Weather Advisories

Extremely hot conditions are expected over the Matzikama and Bergrivier municipalities of the Western Cape.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south with the expected UVB sunburn index very high.

In Mpumalanga, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, becoming cloudy in the east later with evening fog along the escarpment.

Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the escarpment and Lowveld later.

Limpopo will be fine and warm to hot becoming cloudy from the east in the evening, spreading westwards. Evening fog patches are expected along the escarpment.

Conditions in North West will be partly cloudy and warm in the west with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the east where it will be hot.

The Free State can expect a cloudy and cool day in the western half with widespread showers and thundershowers, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the north-east.

The Northern Cape will be cloudy with morning fog along the coast where it will be cool, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers over the interior but scattered in the east.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-easterly at first, otherwise moderate to fresh south to south-westerly.

Conditions in the Western Cape will be cloudy in the morning with light rain over the western parts of the south coast, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated thundershowers over the Central Karoo but fine in the west where it will be very hot to extremely hot in places.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong easterly to south-easterly, but moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly north of Columbine.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and warm but cool along the coast and adjacent interior. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be light south-easterly becoming moderate to fresh easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be cloudy and warm, but cool in places in the south-west. Widespread showers and thundershowers are expected over the southern parts otherwise scattered, but isolated over the northern parts.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly in the morning, otherwise south-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

