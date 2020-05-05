 

Your Wednesday weather: Another cool, pleasant day

2020-05-05 17:32
Blue sky. (Ethan Van Diemen, News24)

It will be another pleasant day across the country on Wednesday, the South African Weather Service says.

The weather in your region: 

In Gauteng, it will be fine and cool but warm in the north.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

In Mpumalanga, there will be morning fog patches on the Highveld, otherwise fine and cool but partly cloudy in the east where it will become cloudy with drizzle and fog patches along the escarpment by the evening. It will warm on the Lowveld.

It will be partly cloudy in the east of Limpopo, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

The North West will be fine and warm.

The Free State will have morning fog patches in the north-east, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

The Northern Cape will be cool over the southern and eastern interior, otherwise fine and warm but hot over the far-western interior.

The wind along the coast will be fresh southerly to south-easterly.

It will be cloudy and cool along the southern coastal areas of the Western Cape in the morning and evening, otherwise fine and warm but hot over the West Coast District interior.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly along the south coast, becoming fresh in the afternoon, otherwise fresh to strong south-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high. 

The western half of the Eastern Cape will have fog patches in the south-west in the morning, otherwise fine and cool but cloudy with possible light rain in places along the coast and adjacent interior.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly, becoming south-easterly in the afternoon.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy with fog in places over the interior in the morning, otherwise fine and cool, becoming cloudy with light rain in places along the coast and adjacent interior in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly, becoming southerly in the afternoon.

It will be cloudy in the west at first with morning fog over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but cool in the west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

- Compiled by Kerushun Pillay

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

