Your Wednesday weather: Fine temperatures expected across the country

The country will see fine and warm weather on Wednesday, with scattered to isolated showers expected in some provinces, according to the South African Weather Service.



The weather in your province:

It will be a cloudy morning in Gauteng with scattered showers, becoming partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated afternoon thunderstorms.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy with morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but hot on the Lowveld, with isolated showers and thundershowers scattered on the Highveld.

In Limpopo, it will be cloudy with morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but hot in places over the western Bushveld, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south-west and along the eastern escarpment.

Conditions in the North West will be cloudy in the east at first with scattered morning showers, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The Free State will be warm in the west, otherwise cloudy and cool, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The Northern Cape can expect fog along the coast at first, otherwise fine and cool to warm but hot in the north. It will become partly cloudy in the east and north in the afternoon with isolated thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly becoming strong in the afternoon.

In the Western Cape, expect fog along the west coast at first, otherwise partly cloudy to fine and cool to warm but cloudy along the south coast and adjacent interior at times. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly becoming strong along the west coast in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly.

In the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, it will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thunderstorms scattered in the north. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool but warm in the west where isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.