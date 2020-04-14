Your Wednesday weather: Heavy rain over the country, flooding for the Eastern Cape

Heavy rain is set to batter most parts of the country on Wednesday, the South African Weather Service says.



Warning:

Heavy rain leading to localised flooding is expected along the Wild Coast and adjacent interior in the Eastern Cape.



The weather in your region:

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and cool with morning fog patches, becoming fine from late afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Mpumalanga will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated thundershowers, but scattered in the east, clearing from the afternoon.

As for Limpopo, it will be cloudy and warm, but hot on the Lowveld with isolated thundershowers.

The North West will have morning fog patches over the central and eastern parts, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, but warm in the north-east, becoming fine in the afternoon.

There will be morning fog patches over the central parts of the Free State, otherwise partly cloudy and cool.

The Northern Cape will be cool in the south, otherwise fine and warm. Morning fog patches can be expected along the coast. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-easterly.

The Western Cape will have morning and evening fog in places along the west coast, otherwise fine to partly cloudy and warm, but cool in places in the south-west and along the south coast.

The wind along the coast will be light northerly to north-westerly along the south coast at first, otherwise south-easterly becoming southerly to south-westerly along the entire coastline from the afternoon.

It will become light to moderate north-westerly along the south-west and south coast from the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy with isolated showers along the coast east of Cape St Francis and adjacent interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread along the coast and adjacent interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly.

There will be morning fog over the interior, otherwise it will be cloudy and cool, but cold in the south-west of KwaZulu-Natal. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected, but scattered in the north-east. The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

- Compiled by Kerushun Pillay

