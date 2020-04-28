 

Your Wednesday weather: Heavy rainfall set to hit Eastern Cape

2020-04-28 18:10
(Naseema Barday, News24)

Heavy rains are expected to hit the Wild Coast in the Eastern Cape, with rainfall expected across the country on Wednesday, the South African Weather Service says

Warnings:

Heavy rainfall leading to localised flooding is set to hit the Wild Coast in the Eastern Cape.

The weather in your region:

In Gauteng, it will be cloudy and cool with isolated morning showers, otherwise partly cloudy.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

In Mpumalanga, it will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered along the northern escarpment and the Lowveld in the morning.

It will be partly cloudy in the west of Limpopo, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The North West will be cloudy with morning fog patches in the east, becoming partly cloudy and cool.

The Free State will have morning fog patches in the north-east, otherwise cloudy and cold, becoming partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east, otherwise fine.

It will be fine and cool but hot along the coastal areas of the Northern Cape.

The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly to north-easterly, becoming southerly in the afternoon.

The Western Cape will be fine and cool to warm but hot in places over the interior of the West Coast District.

The wind along the coast will be light northerly to north-easterly, becoming moderate southerly. The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-easterly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers in the south-east, otherwise isolated, but widespread along the Wild Coast and adjacent interior.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-easterly.

There will be morning fog over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise cloudy and cool but cold in the south-west. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected but scattered in the south.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly to southerly. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

 

- Compiled by Kerushun Pillay

