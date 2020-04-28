Your Wednesday weather: Heavy rainfall set to hit Eastern Cape

Heavy rains are expected to hit the Wild Coast in the Eastern
Cape, with rainfall expected across the country on Wednesday, the South
African Weather Service says.
Warnings:
Heavy rainfall leading to localised
flooding is set to hit the Wild Coast in the Eastern Cape.
The
weather in your region:
In Gauteng, it will be
cloudy and cool with isolated morning showers, otherwise partly cloudy.
The expected UVB sunburn index
is low.
In Mpumalanga, it will
be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but
scattered along the northern escarpment and the Lowveld in the morning.
It will be partly cloudy in the
west of Limpopo,
otherwise cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.
The North West will
be cloudy with morning fog patches in the east, becoming partly cloudy and
cool.
The Free State will
have morning fog patches in the north-east, otherwise cloudy and cold, becoming
partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east,
otherwise fine.
It will be fine and cool but
hot along the coastal areas of the Northern
Cape.
The wind along the coast will
be moderate easterly to north-easterly, becoming southerly in the afternoon.
The Western Cape will
be fine and cool to warm but hot in places over the interior of the West Coast
District.
The wind along the coast will
be light northerly to north-easterly, becoming moderate southerly. The expected
UVB sunburn index is moderate.
The western half of the Eastern Cape will
be cloudy and cool, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.
The wind along the coast will
be light to moderate southerly to south-easterly.
The eastern half of the Eastern
Cape will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers in the
south-east, otherwise isolated, but widespread along the Wild Coast and
adjacent interior.
The wind along the coast will
be light to moderate southerly to south-easterly.
There will be morning fog over
the interior of KwaZulu-Natal,
otherwise cloudy and cool but cold in the south-west. Isolated showers and
thundershowers are expected but scattered in the south.
The wind along the coast will
be moderate to fresh south-westerly to southerly. The expected UVB sunburn
index is high.
- Compiled by Kerushun Pillay
