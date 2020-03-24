Your Wednesday weather: Isolated showers in places mar a sunny day across the country

It will be a fine and pleasant day across the country on Wednesday, apart for some rain in parts, the South African Weather Service has said.



The weather in your area:

Gauteng will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

In Mpumalanga, there will be morning fog patches in places along the escarpment, otherwise fine and warm becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated thundershowers in the east.

It will be hot in places on the Lowveld.

For Limpopo, there will be morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise fine and hot becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

The North West will be partly cloudy and warm.

For the Free State, the weather will be partly cloudy and warm

It will be cloudy in the morning in the Northern Cape, otherwise fine to partly cloudy and warm but hot in the north-east.

It will be cloudy with light rain over the south-west coast in the evening. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-easterly, becoming fresh to strong in the evening.

The Western Cape will see morning fog patches along the west coast, otherwise cloudy to partly cloudy and warm to hot with light rain in the south-west, spreading to the south-east by the evening.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly, becoming strong on the west coast by the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy in places in the early morning, otherwise fine to partly cloudy and warm to hot becoming cloudy with showers in places.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable, becoming moderate south-westerly from the west and freshening in the afternoon becoming strong from the evening.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy south of the escarpment in the morning, otherwise fine to partly cloudy and warm to hot, becoming cloudy with showers in places.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable but moderate north-easterly in the afternoon, becoming a strong south-westerly from the south overnight.

It will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated thundershowers in the extreme north-east of KwaZulu-Natal, the wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-westerly south of Richards Bay at first, otherwise moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.





- Compiled by Kerushun Pillay

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days