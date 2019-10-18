Your weekend weather | Pretoria to hit 35°C as Gauteng heat wave persists

Showers and thundershowers are expected over the eastern and north-eastern parts of the country on Saturday, while high temperatures are expected across the country.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the southern parts of the Free State, the Little Karoo of the Western Cape, and the extreme northern parts of the Eastern Cape, as provided by the South African Weather Service.

Special weather advisories

A heat wave with persistently high temperatures is expected over Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Free State, North West, and parts of the Northern Cape until at least Monday, as well as until Tuesday over the south-western Bushveld of Limpopo.

The weather in your region

It will be partly cloudy and hot with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in Gauteng. The expected UVB sunburn index will be extreme.

Mpumalanga will be fine and warm, but very hot in the Lowveld. It will be becoming partly cloudy in the west where showers and thundershowers are possible in the afternoon.

It will be fine and hot to very hot in Limpopo.

The North West will be fine and hot to very hot. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon.

It will be fine and warm to hot in the Free State. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon.

It will be cool with morning fog along the coast of the Northern Cape. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, but very hot in the north. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong.

It will be cool with morning fog along the south coast of the Western Cape. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm. The wind along the coast will be moderate, but fresh to strong in places. The expected UVB sunburn index will be high.

The Eastern Cape is expected to cloudy to partly cloudy and cool along the coast, with evening fog. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm over the interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate.

- Compiled by Naseema Barday

