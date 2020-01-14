 

You're not allowed to know how much Ramaphosa's flight to Japan for the RWC final cost you

2020-01-14 20:01

Jan Gerber

President Cyril Ramaphosa departing South Africa for Yokohama, Japan (Photo: Presidency via Twitter)

President Cyril Ramaphosa departing South Africa for Yokohama, Japan (Photo: Presidency via Twitter)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The public is not allowed to know why President Cyril Ramaphosa flew to Japan for the Rugby World Cup final in a chartered aircraft, how much is cost, and whether the presidential jet is out of service.

DA MP Kobus Marais asked Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula in a parliamentary question why Ramaphosa used a chartered aircraft with a tail or registration number ZS-KDR to attend the match in Japan last year.

He also wanted to know what the total cost of the exercise was and from which budget item in the Department of Defence's budget it would be funded.

In addition, Marais wanted to know if presidential jet Inkwazi was out of service, and if so, why and by when would it be ready to fly again.

"The question requires a closed session of the Joint Standing Committee on Defence as it relates to the security and movements of the VVIP," is all that Mapisa-Nqakula said in response.

The presidential jet has often been a controversial topic.

In March 2018, Ramaphosa expressed his unhappiness to Mapisa-Nqakula about the use of private jets on an official trip to Botswana earlier that month. He used a jet which Moti Company owned while the presidential jet Inkwazi was repaired.

Two months later, Defence Secretary Sam Gulube said the VVIP jet was required, but its purchase had to be within budget, which was cut that year from R51bn to R47bn.

However, it appears that Ramaphosa has made use of Inkwazi since March 2018.

In 2015, replacing Inkwazi at the cost of R4bn was mooted, which was met with much public derision.

Read more on:    cyril rama­phosa  |  rwc  |  government spending
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Teen crushed to death after tree falls on her home

22 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Search for matric results

Enter your examination number (NSC students) or surname (IEB students) to view results; or search by province or school.

/News
WATCH | CCTV cameras capture dramatic moment man shoots at fleeing robbers at Joburg shopping centre
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Newlands (Cape Town) 18:54 PM
Road name: M3

Dunoon 17:20 PM
Road name: Malibongwe Drive Both Ways

Both Ways
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One winner on Monday 2020-01-13 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 