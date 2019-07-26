Youth League future to be determined this weekend, ANC assures disgruntled young lions

The ANC has promised to make a decision on the future of its Youth League by the end of the weekend, its spokesperson Pule Mabe told the young lions camped outside the NEC meeting on Friday afternoon.

Mabe said the NEC had received a memorandum from its national working committee (NWC) which would be discussed in the meeting. He said the NEC was conscious of the call for the disbandment of the league.

"The NWC is filling that memorandum today with a recommendation to the NEC. We are going to make an announcement on how the Youth League is going to be organised hence forth."

ANC head of presidency Sibongile Besani said the office understood the league's concerns and applauded it for its patience.

ALSO READ: Calls for ANC Youth League to be disbanded fall on deaf ears

"We want to assure you that the NEC will definitely deal with these matters, in a manner that will ensure that the Youth League is brought or reclaims its prestige, reclaims its space, reclaims its vibrancy and reclaims that revolutionary discipline within the ranks of young people," Besani said.

At least 200 young lions camped outside the St George's Hotel in Irene, where the NEC, the party's highest decision making body between conferences, is holding a meeting.

The faction of the league which has been campaigning for the disbandment for several months, warned they would take court action against the mother body should it stall on making a decision.

ALSO READ: Who's to blame for failed ANCYL conference?

The NEC is meeting this weekend, where several factional battles are expected to take centre stage.

Chief among these is anticipated to be the recent claim by EFF leader Julius Malema that NEC member Derek Hanekom "conspired" with the party to oust former president Jacob Zuma through a motion of no confidence in Parliament.

Hanekom has admitted to this saying that it was not uncommon to meet with opposition parties with a common agenda.

ALSO READ: Hanekom confirms Malema's claims of meeting with EFF, but denies conspiring to oust Zuma

This has ruffled feathers internally, as the MKMVA and party secretary general Ace Magashule called Hanekom a charlatan and a "sleeper agent" for the EFF. The MKMVA has also called for Hanekom to be suspended.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's impending legal battle with President Cyril Ramaphosa will also be raised, a source told News24.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android or iPhone.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter





