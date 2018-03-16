Youth pastor rearrested for sex offences

Cape Town – A Rondebosch youth pastor will spend almost two weeks behind bars, after he was arrested for the second time in six months - this time for charges related to the Electronic Communications and Transactions Act.

The 27-year-old appeared in the Bellville Magistrate's Court on Friday after he was rearrested on Wednesday, police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel André Traut said.

He cannot be identified because he has not yet pleaded.

The case was postponed to March 27 for a bail application.

The accused was arrested in September 2017 after he allegedly used provocative images of women on WhatsApp and Instagram to entice 40 underage boys into sending him nude photographs.

It is alleged that he threatened to make their images public when they attempted to put an end to the situation.

Parents of one of his alleged victims, a 14-year-old, reported the pastor to the police.

His laptop, cellphones and memory cards were seized when the police's serial and electronic crimes investigation section of the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit apprehended him last year, after an investigation by the Hawks and US Homeland Security.

The youth pastor was out on R1 000 bail after the Wynberg Magistrate's Court released him last year on charges of possession of child pornography and failing to report knowledge of the commission of a sexual offence with children.

