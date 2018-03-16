 

Youth pastor rearrested for sex offences

2018-03-16 22:38

Christina Pitt

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – A Rondebosch youth pastor will spend almost two weeks behind bars, after he was arrested for the second time in six months - this time for charges related to the Electronic Communications and Transactions Act.

The 27-year-old appeared in the Bellville Magistrate's Court on Friday after he was rearrested on Wednesday, police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel André Traut said.

He cannot be identified because he has not yet pleaded.

The case was postponed to March 27 for a bail application.

The accused was arrested in September 2017 after he allegedly used provocative images of women on WhatsApp and Instagram to entice 40 underage boys into sending him nude photographs.

It is alleged that he threatened to make their images public when they attempted to put an end to the situation.

Parents of one of his alleged victims, a 14-year-old, reported the pastor to the police.

His laptop, cellphones and memory cards were seized when the police's serial and electronic crimes investigation section of the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit apprehended him last year, after an investigation by the Hawks and US Homeland Security.

The youth pastor was out on R1 000 bail after the Wynberg Magistrate's Court released him last year on charges of possession of child pornography and failing to report knowledge of the commission of a sexual offence with children.

Read more on:    cape town  |  social media  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Steve Hofmeyr concert to go ahead as George municipality does U-turn

2018-03-16 22:05

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: We'll see Zuma in orange overalls - Maimane
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Green Point 07:56 AM
Road name: Main Road

Cape Town 06:19 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, March 16 2018-03-16 21:13 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 