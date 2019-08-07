Zandile Gumede vows 'truth will come out', as details of attack on lead investigator emerges

As embattled Ethekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede maintained her innocence at a prayer service ahead of her court appearance, news have emerged of an attack on one of the investigators probing the fraud and corruption case against her.

"We are three, Zandile Gumede, Mondli Mthembu and the mayor of Newcastle … we know that one day the truth will be revealed," Gumede said at the service that was held in KwaMashu on Wednesday.

The service was captured on video by Newszroom Afrika journalist Karinda Jagmohan and posted on Twitter.

Gumede, who is set to appear in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday faces fraud and corruption charges related to a R208m Durban Solid Waste tender.

Gumede and co-accused Mthembu, who handed themselves over to the police in May, are accused of using their political position to influence the awarding of the tender.



In an interview with SABC news, Hawks spokesperson Hanguani Mulaudzi confirmed that an attack took place against a lead investigator working on the case.



He said the incident occurred on Friday last week in Johannesburg and is still being investigated.

Mulaudzi added that security measures have been ramped up for members working on the case.

As her legal battles continue, Gumede's political future remains in limbo as the KwaZulu-Natal ANC's provincial executive committee (PEC) could not agree on whether she should be recalled or not.

Two party insiders told News24 the PEC was at odds over the issue during a two-day meeting over the weekend, which came after the provincial working committee made the recommendation.

On Tuesday, the PEC announced it was extending Gumede's special leave for a second time as a decision on her future had not been made, News24 earlier reported.

