Zandile Gumede fights back, ANC confirms resignation withdrawal

Zandile Gumede is preparing to fight to for her job as eThekwini mayor.

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has confirmed that Gumede has withdrawn her resignation letter.

This comes after the party confirmed on Monday that it had received her resignation letter after it announced sweeping changes to the eThekwini and Msunduzi municipalities.

Earlier this month, News24 revealed that the ANC KZN's provincial working committee had recommended that Gumede be removed as mayor due to criminal charges against her.

Gumede and several co-accused face fraud and corruption charges over the awarding of a R208m waste tender.

This is a developing story.

- Compiled by Sheldon Morais

