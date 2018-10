What To Read Next

Residents of Zandspruit, in Johannesburg, who are said to be unhappy about children being electrocuted by illegal electricity connections, blocked roads again on Tuesday, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) said.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said Beyers Naude Drive was blocked with rocks and burning tyres between Peter Road and Johan Road.

Traffic was disrupted and motorists were advised to use alternative routes.

Councillor Nico de Jager, who is the City of Johannesburg MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Services, tweeted that he would facilitate a meeting with City Power, Eskom and Zandspruit residents on Tuesday to look at their concerns.

Minnaar said officials were monitoring the situation.