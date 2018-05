The two men convicted of murdering Zarah Hector are expected to appear in the Western Cape High Court on Monday for sentencing.



Ronaldo van Rooyen, 34, and Tawfeeq Ibrahim, 26, were convicted of murder and aggravated robbery last week.



The body of the Kuils River mom was found wrapped in plastic and dumped in Groot Drakenstein in March 2016.



Hector was bludgeoned to death with a hammer or similar object, allegedly in the garage at Van Rooyen’s parents' home.



Hector was last seen by a colleague leaving the Oostenberg Lodge in Kuils River, where she worked. Her body was found nine days later.



The men are believed to have murdered Hector because they wanted to steal the BMW Z3 she was driving. She allegedly owed Van Rooyen "a lot of money”.

They both pleaded not guilty and opted not to testify.



During his judgment, Judge Lister Nuku said the accused were the last people seen in Hector's company.



The State relied on circumstantial evidence, but had proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt, Nuku concluded.