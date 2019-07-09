 

Zebediela residents warned pupils should return to school or face prosecution

2019-07-09 05:14

Russel Molefe, Correspondent

(Gallo Images/Getty Images)

(Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Limpopo Education MEC Polly Boshielo has threatened Zebediela residents with legal action if they refuse to allow nearly 3 000 pupils to return to class when schools officially reopen on Tuesday.

They have not been at school for more than three months after residents forced them out of class to press their demand for a tarred road in the area.

READ: Residents reject plan to allow pupils in Zebediela to go back to school

Boshielo told News24 that she had written to the school governing bodies of the affected nine schools and community leaders to allow the pupils to return to class.

"What we have done in terms of the South African Schools Act, we have written to the parents to say that I'm going to take them to court when the schools reopen [on July 9] if the schoolchildren are not in class.

"In terms of the act, they are liable for a fine or imprisonment. So, I'm going to invoke the act," Boshieleo said.

Demands

She added some parents had contacted her showing their willingness to let the pupils return to class.

"We have already arranged extra classes for the pupils. We have also already arranged social workers and psychologists to assist them because they have not been in class for a long time," Boshielo said.

However, a community leader, who wanted to remain anonymous, said the schools would remain shut until their demands were met.

"The pupils will not be allowed back to school. The community has taken a resolution to that effect," he added.

The matter dates to 2017 when residents approached the local municipality to demand a 5km tarred road in the area. Their demand came to a head when they shut down nine schools, pre-schools and crèches in March this year.

Matric pupils missed their mid-year exams and a classroom used as a library at Mmamathi Primary School was set alight. 

A high-level provincial government delegation that comprised three MECs visited the area last month. However, their efforts were rebuffed by residents who vowed to continue with the shutdown.

The residents first demanded the release of four leaders who were arrested for incitement.

They will return to court on July 26. 

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    polokwane  |  protests  |  education
NEXT ON NEWS24X

2-year-old girl dies in fire in Durban

2019-07-08 23:21

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: No blue Monday for one lucky winner 2019-07-08 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 