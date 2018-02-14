LIVE: 'I am not defying the ANC' - Zuma in live address following ANC recall
2018-02-14 15:00
In a live crossing, President Jacob Zuma sought to address some of the issues leading up to his recall by the ANC, but still left more questions unanswered, while promising to make another statement later today.
WATCH: Zuma briefing following calls for resignation, ANC recall
Zuma concludes his "interview" with the SABC, leaving more questions than answers. Says he will issue a statement later today.
Zuma says he will make a "statement" later today.
The question of Zuma's resignation still up in the air.
Zuma brings up the motion of no confidence scheduled for tomorrow in Parliament.
Zuma: "I think it is unfair..."
Julius Malema disputes some of Zuma's assertions.
Zuma suggests there was a disagreement with the ANC's Top 6.
WATCH: Naidoo explain what will happen if Zuma refuses to resign
Zuma continues recounting his version of events.
Zuma: "I'm not refusing to resign...it's a question of time frames..."
Meanwhile
at the #EskomInquiry Exxaro CEO Mxolisi Mgojo will testify on how Eskom “pushed
it out” of coal supply.
Fin24’s
Lameez Omarjee reports the coal mining company’s CEO will testify before
the portfolio committee of public enterprises as the Eskom inquiry resumes on
Wednesday afternoon.
In his
opening remarks, Mgojo said that he will address the issue of how Eskom pushed
the company out of the coal supply space in favour of “third parties” at a
considerably higher cost to the fiscus.
He will
also address Exxaro’s experience and understanding of Eskom’s policy on
prepayment agreements for coal supply.
Zuma insists: "What have I done?"