 

LIVE: 'I am not defying the ANC' - Zuma in live address following ANC recall

2018-02-14 15:00

In a live crossing, President Jacob Zuma sought to address some of the issues leading up to his recall by the ANC, but still left more questions unanswered, while promising to make another statement later today.

LIVE NEWS FEED

Jump to
bottom

Last Updated at 15:14
15:12
15:08

WATCH: Zuma briefing following calls for resignation, ANC recall

(Courtesy of SABC) 
15:01

Zuma concludes his "interview" with the SABC, leaving more questions than answers. Says he will issue a statement later today.
15:00
14:59

Zuma says he will make a "statement" later today. 
14:58

The question of Zuma's resignation still up in the air.
14:57
14:57
14:55
14:54
14:54
14:52
14:52
14:51
14:51

Zuma brings up the motion of no confidence scheduled for tomorrow in Parliament.
14:50
14:48
14:47

Zuma: "I think it is unfair..."
14:47
14:46
14:46

Julius Malema disputes some of Zuma's assertions.
14:44
14:43
14:43

Zuma suggests there was a disagreement with the ANC's Top 6.
14:42

WATCH: Naidoo explain what will happen if Zuma refuses to resign
14:41
14:40

Zuma continues recounting his version of events. 
14:39
14:39
14:37
14:37
14:37
14:36
14:36
14:34
14:34

Zuma: "I'm not refusing to resign...it's a question of time frames..." 
14:33
14:32
14:32

Meanwhile at the #EskomInquiry Exxaro CEO Mxolisi Mgojo will testify on how Eskom “pushed it out” of coal supply.     

Fin24’s Lameez Omarjee reports the coal mining company’s CEO will testify before the portfolio committee of public enterprises as the Eskom inquiry resumes on Wednesday afternoon.  

In his opening remarks, Mgojo said that he will address the issue of how Eskom pushed the company out of the coal supply space in favour of “third parties” at a considerably higher cost to the fiscus.  

He will also address Exxaro’s experience and understanding of Eskom’s policy on prepayment agreements for coal supply.

Follow Fin24 for further developments.
14:29
14:29
14:28
14:27
14:24
14:24
14:23
14:22
14:22

Zuma insists: "What have I done?" 
14:21
14:19
Load Older Posts

Jump to
top

SHARE:

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: President Zuma addresses nation on ANC recall
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, February 13 2018-02-13 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 