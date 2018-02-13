 

Zexit: NEC's views on 'crook' Zuma raises ire of Future SA

2018-02-13 21:56

Lizeka Tandwa

Kumi Naidoo. (File: Elizabeth Sejake, City Press)

Kumi Naidoo. (File: Elizabeth Sejake, City Press)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - Greenpeace director and Future SA leader on Tuesday said they were disappointed with the "timidness in which a crook has been handled", after the ANC's national executive committee (NEC) announced it would recall President Jacob Zuma. 

Future SA held a press briefing shortly after ANC secretary general Ace Magashule announced the NEC's decision to the media at the party's headquarters at Luthuli House. 

The decision was taken during a 13-hour long NEC meeting that ended in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Magashule said he went with deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte to inform Zuma about the decision on Tuesday morning.

Facing questions by the media at Luthuli House on why the ANC had decided to recall Zuma, Magashule said the party, "did not take these decisions because comrade Jacob Zuma has done anything wrong".

READ: Zuma has done nothing wrong but he must go – Magashule

However, Naidoo took issue with Magashule's statement.

"It is not good enough that Magashule delivers the message on behalf of the NEC that says Zuma did not do anything wrong. You would need an encyclopaedia for the number of things Zuma did wrong."

Naidoo added that Magashule's judgement of what was wrong and what was right was either highly faulty, or he was trying to protect himself from allegations of corruption, which he has been implicated in his home province, the Free State. 

'Ramaphosa must flex his muscle'

Future SA convener Mandla Nkomfe warned that the price of Zuma's presidency will be South Africa's debt for a long time.

While Future SA recognised the call by opposition leaders for an early election, Nkomfe said civil society should rather attend to the country's more immediate crisis. 

"Early election is not a priority of civil society at this stage," he said. 

Nkomfe said civil society welcomed the 'belated' action by the NEC but demanded that ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa go much further. 

Future SA demands that ministers implicated in state capture, including Malusi Gigaba, David Mahlobo, Mosebenzi Zwane, Lynne Brown and Des van Rooyen, be immediately removed. 

Zuma is expected to make a decision on whether he will resign on Wednesday.

Read more on:    anc  |  future sa  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Drought crisis: 3 provinces declared national disasters

2018-02-13 21:28

Inside News24

 
/News
STUDIO ANALYSIS: Will SA have a new president tomorrow?
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, February 13 2018-02-13 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 