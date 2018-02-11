Zexit: Ramaphosa vows power transfer to be finalised

Johannesburg — Deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa says ANC leaders, who are set to meet on Monday, will finalise a power transition from President Jacob Zuma, who faces widespread calls to resign because of corruption scandals.
Ramaphosa was speaking in Cape Town on Sunday, the 28th anniversary of
Nelson Mandela's release from prison.
At the time Ramaphosa held the microphone
for Mandela during the City Hall speech.
Ramaphosa said he understands South Africans want the country's leadership to resolve its problems and that the national executive committee (NEC) "will be doing precisely that".
Ramaphosa says discussions that he has held with Zuma had to be conducted with "care and purpose" and with the aim of uniting South Africans.
The political opposition has criticised the private talks between Ramaphosa and Zuma, saying the president may have been pressing for immunity from prosecution in exchange for his resignation.
NEC to meet amid Zuma limbo
The NEC will hold an
emergency meeting on Monday as the country awaits word on whether Zuma will resign.
Many
of Zuma's former supporters want him to resign because of his
links to scandals that have sapped support for the ANC and hurt the economy. But there is a growing sense of
unease over the lack of information about the confidential talks between
Zuma and Ramaphosa.
While some ANC
leaders are appealing to South Africans to wait patiently for a
resolution, the political opposition speculates that Zuma is trying to
secure concessions, including protection from prosecution in exchange
for his resignation.
"This mediation cannot continue," said
Refiloe Nt'sekhe, a spokesperson for the Democratic Alliance, the biggest
opposition party.
"Jacob Zuma must face the full consequences of his
actions whatever they may be, and there can be no deal or leniency for
him or his family."
READ: No amnesty for Zuma, demands SACP amid Zexit talks
Zuma denies wrongdoing, but he has been
discredited by a host of scandals, including upgrades to his private home that were paid by the state, alleged
looting of state enterprises by his associates and the possible
reinstatement of corruption charges tied to an arms deal two decades
ago.
Last week, Ramaphosa cancelled a meeting of the NEC, which had been expected to push for the early
removal of Zuma.
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe
confirmed that a committee meeting was scheduled for Monday, but he did
not comment on the agenda, reported eNCA.