Zexit: Ramaphosa vows power transfer to be finalised

Johannesburg — Deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa says ANC leaders, who are set to meet on Monday, will finalise a power transition from President Jacob Zuma, who faces widespread calls to resign because of corruption scandals.

Ramaphosa was speaking in Cape Town on Sunday, the 28th anniversary of Nelson Mandela's release from prison.



At the time Ramaphosa held the microphone for Mandela during the City Hall speech.

Ramaphosa said he understands South Africans want the country's leadership to resolve its problems and that the national executive committee (NEC) "will be doing precisely that".

Ramaphosa says discussions that he has held with Zuma had to be conducted with "care and purpose" and with the aim of uniting South Africans.

The political opposition has criticised the private talks between Ramaphosa and Zuma, saying the president may have been pressing for immunity from prosecution in exchange for his resignation.

NEC to meet amid Zuma limbo

The NEC will hold an emergency meeting on Monday as the country awaits word on whether Zuma will resign.

Many of Zuma's former supporters want him to resign because of his links to scandals that have sapped support for the ANC and hurt the economy. But there is a growing sense of unease over the lack of information about the confidential talks between Zuma and Ramaphosa.

While some ANC leaders are appealing to South Africans to wait patiently for a resolution, the political opposition speculates that Zuma is trying to secure concessions, including protection from prosecution in exchange for his resignation.

"This mediation cannot continue," said Refiloe Nt'sekhe, a spokesperson for the Democratic Alliance, the biggest opposition party.

"Jacob Zuma must face the full consequences of his actions whatever they may be, and there can be no deal or leniency for him or his family."

READ: No amnesty for Zuma, demands SACP amid Zexit talks

Zuma denies wrongdoing, but he has been discredited by a host of scandals, including upgrades to his private home that were paid by the state, alleged looting of state enterprises by his associates and the possible reinstatement of corruption charges tied to an arms deal two decades ago.

Last week, Ramaphosa cancelled a meeting of the NEC, which had been expected to push for the early removal of Zuma.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe confirmed that a committee meeting was scheduled for Monday, but he did not comment on the agenda, reported eNCA.