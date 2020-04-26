 

Zikalala warns of new crime trend in KZN: 80kg dagga in coffin, liquor in funeral parlour car

2020-04-26 22:08

Nicole McCain

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala. (KZN provincial government via Twitter)

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala. (KZN provincial government via Twitter)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has flagged a "new trend" of criminals taking advantage of the provisions for funeral parlours under the national lockdown regulations as a cover to carry out their criminal activities. 

Zikalala was speaking at a briefing on efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus on Sunday, where he detailed two incidents from the weekend.

On Saturday night, in Underberg, police officers spotted a car belonging to a funeral parlour. The car was stopped and searched, and police officers discovered liquor in the vehicle. The occupants were arrested.

Earlier on the same day, two alleged drug dealers, posing as funeral parlour employees, were arrested after allegedly caught in possession of 80kg of dagga stashed in a coffin they were transporting. They were stopped by police officers manning a roadblock in Pongola, and subsequently arrested.

The arrests were part of the 1 182 arrests made since the extension of the lockdown.

"We welcome the significant progress made by our law enforcement authorities in the apprehension of those who have sought to violate the regulations of the lockdown," Zikalala says.

"We want to commend the law enforcement operations for upscaling efforts to ensure compliance with lockdown regulations."

Read more on:    saps  |  sihle zikalala  |  durban  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Big dilemma for SAA employees as clock ticks towards deadline

2020-04-26 21:58

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Survey results on how South Africans are coping with lockdown released
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kommetjie 06:38 AM
Road name: Kommetjie Road

Chapmans Peak 06:29 AM
Road name: Chapmans Peak Drive

More traffic reports
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players 2020-04-26 21:42 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 