Zille digs in her heels as Madonsela asks her to apologise for 'black privilege' tweet

The Western Cape's outgoing premier Helen Zille is choosing to stand by her "black privilege" utterances on Twitter and has seemingly chosen not to apologise as suggested by former public protector Thuli Madonsela, who had responded to Zille's tweet.

News24 on Friday reported that one-person Twitter outrage-inducing machine, Zille, has been trending on the social media network all of Friday afternoon.

As of 16:30 on Friday 17 May, "#BlackPrivilege", "Helen" and "#WhitePrivelege" have been at numbers 1, 2 and 3 respectively on Twitter's list of trending topics in South Africa.

Zille has drawn the ire of many on Twitter after, in response to a discussion around white privilege, she equated looting and stealing of "hundreds of billions" and getting re-elected as black privilege.

The former public protector, Thuli Madonsela, disagreed with this characterisation and tweeted as much, saying that equating white privilege to black privilege was "myopic".

But Zille is sticking to her position, resolute in her characterisation and doubling down on her rhetoric. She went on to say: "I am not doing double standards anymore."

She went further, stating she was "embarrassed at South Africans generalisations about 'whiteness'. We just love victimhood."

Responding to Madonsela, Zille said "whiteness" was a swear-word used to "stigmatise and marginalise".

Zille then went on to tag Madonsela in a audio post, saying the larger Twitter audience and the former public protector would "get a kick out of it".