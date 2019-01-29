 

Zille granted interdict over Public Protector remedial action against her

2019-01-29 16:48
Helen Zille. (Getty Images)



An interdict has been granted by the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday against the implementation of the Public Protector’s remedial actions against Helen Zille for alleged ethics violations.

Now, the Western Cape premier has said, her next step would be to review and set aside certain findings and remedial actions in the report.

Last year, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane found that Zille violated the Executive Members Ethics Code and the Constitution by exposing herself to the risk of a conflict of interest by offering assistance to a workshop programme involving her son, Paul Maree, in 2014.

Mkhwebane also noted that while the project benefited many pupils, the premier "exposed herself to a risk of a conflict of interest between her official responsibilities and her private interests".

'Only advantage was to the learners'

Zille's spokesperson Ewald Botha in a statement said the interdict had not been opposed by any of the cited respondents, including the Public Protector and the office of the chairperson of the National Council of Provinces.

"The office of the President and the Speaker of the Western Cape Parliament had formally indicated to the court that they would abide by this decision prior to it being heard today," Botha said.

Zille after the ruling said she fulfilled the requirements of the law in mitigating a perception of a conflict of interest.

"I still reject out of hand that there was any conflict of interest between my public role as Premier, and the fact that my son, a mathematics teacher in Khayelitsha at the time, borrowed equipment from his employer, the Western Cape Education Department, in order to run free matric preparation workshops in disadvantaged schools. I supported him doing so. The only advantage was to the learners."

