 

Zille, Madonsela take up tea-time offer to discuss all things privilege

2019-05-27 18:14

Ethan van Diemen

Helen Zille Foto: Helen Zille

Helen Zille Foto: Helen Zille (Helen Zille)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

After what initially seemed a contentious exchange on Twitter between former Western Cape Premier Helen Zille and former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela over "privilege" will be continued over a cup of tea.

The pair have decided to make good on Zille's invitation to discuss her recent comments on black privilege.

The former premier started the day off on Monday with controversy yet again simmering, when parts of a column she wrote on Sunday were, in her opinion, "misunderstood" and "misrepresented" by journalist Bongani Bigwa.

READ: My biggest mistake - Helen Zille

 

Zille tweeted soon thereafter to clear the air.

READ: I never said it was a mistake to transform the DA - Helen Zille

Her and Madonsela seem to have struck a more cordial tone on Twitter in their latest bout of exchanges. 

Madonsela responded with a confirmation of their tea date. She added she hoped that they could agree on "mathematical principles". 

In the subsequent responses, Zille said she would be relying on some of her husband's expertise to prepare for their discussion.

 

Madonsela, no academic lightweight herself, responded that she hoped Zille's husband might be able to put together a mathematical model to calculate the "cumulative mess we find ourselves in".

Zille had upset many last week when she tweeted about black privilege.

"You clearly don’t understand white privilege. We had plenty technology here that was eroded/annihilated by colonialism. You did us zero favours by colonising us," Twitter user Hlomla Dandala had tweeted to the premier.

"Well you clearly don't understand black privilege. It is being able to loot a country and steal hundreds of billions and get re-elected. If ppl want permanent poverty for the masses they are going about it the right way. #BlackPrivilege," Zille tweeted in response.

Zille has since said her response was meant to highlight the double standards society employes when talking about white versus black privilege.

Madonsela, disagreed with this characterisation and tweeted as much, saying that equating white privilege to black privilege was "myopic". The two subsequently agreed to have tea together and have the discussion outside the confines of a 280 character limit.

News24 previously reported that DA leader Mmusi Maimane and chief whip John Steenhuisen said certain types of conduct on social media would not be tolerated.

In reference to his predecessor, Maimane said: "The appropriate steps have been taken in this regard. That the party will deal with it as a federal executive matter. I've certainly engaged her on this.

"What certainly cannot be happening is this view that we must be having this discussion on social media.

"No, we are a disciplined organisation."

Zille on Monday said she has yet to be contacted by the federal executive.

Read more on:    helen zille  |  thuli madonsela  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Fire investigator blames electrical short circuit for Ford Kuga blaze that killed Reshall Jimmy

55 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Nobody took home the big bucks, but the next jackpot is a whopper! 2019-05-26 21:30 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 