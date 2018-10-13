 

Zimbabwean waiter uses his wages to run a free soccer academy

2018-10-13 08:23

Tariro Washinyira

Cavin Muodzi says the Harvest Soccer Academy, which he started in 2016, aims to get children off the streets and nurture them to be professionals players. (Tariro Washinyira, GroundUp)

Cavin Muodzi says the Harvest Soccer Academy, which he started in 2016, aims to get children off the streets and nurture them to be professionals players. (Tariro Washinyira, GroundUp)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A 24-year-old Zimbabwean has co-established a soccer academy in Capricorn, an informal settlement in the Western Cape near Muizenberg, from wages he earns working as a waiter.

Cavin Muodzi tells GroundUp the Harvest Soccer Academy, started in 2016, aims to get children off the streets and to nurture them to be professional players.

Muodzi says his mother did not support his football dreams. She wanted him to pursue an academic career. But that did not stop him from dreaming. Now he would like to live his dream by helping children in a similar situation.

"Their parents are forcing them to major in academics when they are talented football players, who may end up playing for professional teams. One of the children is already nominated to represent the Good Hope League," he says.

Using tips to fund the academy

Muodzi plays for a club in Milnerton. He uses his wages, mostly from tips earned from a waiter job at a Kalk Bay restaurant, to fund the academy.

Harvest Church, of which he is a member, also assisted, as have some schools. The church helped register the project as a non-profit organisation.

Operating from Capricorn Primary School, the academy uses the school sports field and equipment for free.

The academy has 43 youths in three age groups: Under 12, Under 14 and Under 16.

Every Saturday they play a league in Hout Bay. During the school holidays, they train between 10:00 and 13:00. On school days, they cannot use the sports field because the school uses it. On weekdays, they meet for one hour. Transport is also a problem.

Muodzi is mentored by Zimbabwean soccer player Hilton Masunda who coaches the Under 12 team at the academy. A qualified coach, he works for St Joseph's Marist College in Rondebosch where he coaches Under 7 and Under 19 boys and girls. He came to Cape Town in 2008.

Masunda says he started playing soccer at the age of seven and says his father coached players in Zimbabwe such as "Silver Fox" Wilfred Mugeyi.

Aluta Sidinana, 15, in Grade 8 at Heathfield High School, was one of the first to join.

'When we started, we had nothing'

"When we started, we had nothing and we were about eight children. There are also many children who still want to join but there is no space. We trained at an abandoned, dangerous field, terrorised by gangsters in Seawinds," he says.

"I didn't know the purpose of my life until I came to this academy. It helped me know that this is the thing I would like to achieve in life. My goal is to become the best football player in the world. My dream team is Real Madrid," says Aluta.

He says his mother told him he is going to be disappointed when his dream fails. But she is supportive.

Yibanathi Joji, 15, of Muizenberg High School, says: "My parents are happy that I am off the streets and being a good example to my young brother. I now come home early, do my homework on time, don't smoke and am obedient to my parents."

Last week, parents attended the academy's award ceremony and were happy with its work.

'We are only training with four soccer balls'

Muodzi is however still short of basic equipment.

"We are only training with four soccer balls at the moment … With drills every child is supposed to have his own ball. We would also love to have a kit for each child so that when they come for training they don't wear their own clothes," he says.

Some of the training kits are missing items; many tops are not even numbered. The few uniforms they have are taken to the laundry after training and kept at the academy.

His goal is to have water bottles for every child and kits labelled Harvest Soccer Academy. Muodzi says they also need a First Aid kit.

"We also want to … work with other communities in the Western Cape and at national level, mentoring, coaching and scouting for children. We also want to visit disadvantaged children and orphans who never had an opportunity to play soccer," says Muodzi.

Read more on:    cape town  |  zimbabwe  |  good news

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Local arts and fashion writer vents on social media over payment tiff with publisher

2018-10-13 07:29

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: 'Blood Friday' – Communities affected by gang violence give Gauteng premier letter of demands
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 06:59 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 16:49 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, October 12 2018-10-12 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 