Zindzi Mandela takes aim at 'Apartheid apologists' as #OurLand trends on Twitter

Zindzi Mandela and Zelda la Grange at the launch of Zelda la Granges book on June 19, 2014 in Johannesburg. (The Times / Daniel Born)

SA Ambassador to Denmark Zindzi Mandela was trending on Twitter on Saturday as she took on social media users who disagreed with her view on the land debate.

Mandela on Friday tweeted: "Dear Apartheid Apologists, your time is over. You will not rule again. We do not fear you. Finally #TheLandIsOurs."

Thereafter opting to shorten the hashtag to #OurLand, Mandela continued to take swipes at Twitter users who took exception to her comments.



Others tagged Denmark's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, President Cyril Ramaphosa as well as Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Dr Naledi Pandor.

Yeeeeeeez... A whole Ambassador. I call on @DKAMBinSA to revoke the credentials of this racist Ambassador. Minister @NalediPandor, call your Ambassador to order. https://t.co/SDQQCxSVzu — JC MacFarlane (@Macfarlane123) June 14, 2019

I thought you were posted to Orania Oom Looter #OurLand https://t.co/H0xXPbcl97 — Zindzi Mandela (@ZindziMandela) June 14, 2019

Go back to bed Piet Pompies #OurLand https://t.co/bmsiSnPoip — Zindzi Mandela (@ZindziMandela) June 14, 2019

ANC NEC member and Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula also entered the fray, seemingly calling Mandela to order by tweeting: "Ambassador, hold it right there, comrade."

Ambassador ?? hibambe qabane . — RSA Minister of Transport (@MbalulaFikile) June 15, 2019

Department of International Relations and Cooperation spokesperson Clayson Monyela pointed out that Mandela's account had not been verified, therefore it could not immediately be confirmed if it was indeed hers.

Should this be the case and she stands by her comments, the department would need to establish whether the comments contravened its social media policy, he said.

Earlier this week, Mandela also pulled no punches when one follower commented on a tweet she had posted of her in ANC colours, saying that she should "stop flirting with@EFFSouthAfrica".

Mandela struck back, saying she had love and respect for the leader of the red berets.

"I don't flirt with @EFFSouthAfrica I have deep, pure unconditional love and respect for @Julius_S_Malema and that won't stop. Mandela Legacy? Are you talking about both my parents who loved and respected CIC?"

In the run-up to the elections earlier this year, EFF national chairperson Dali Mpofu tweeted photos of himself with Zindzi and her sister Zenani. In the two photos, each of the sisters took a turn to wear a red EFF cap.

Today I was invited to do a Door-to-Door visit somewhere in Orlando West...



April is going to be a rather difficult month but these two voters are.. almost in the bag??



Watch this space!??#RadicalChange pic.twitter.com/X0VySanfFl — Dali Mpofu (@AdvDali_Mpofu) March 31, 2019

After the death of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, the party said "no one suffered more [at] the hands of liberal and right-wing media than Mama Winnie Mandela".

The EFF also called for support for its campaign to have Cape Town International Airport renamed in her honour.

'Extremely divisive, racist'

Minority rights lobby group Afriforum have since released a statement, calling on Pandor to dismiss Mandela following the series of tweets, which they described as "extremely divisive, racist".

"With her Twitter messages, Mandela displayed a rancorous attitude towards white residents in the country and in a very public arena, contributed to the division of local communities. With false allegations and demeaning terms such as 'cowards' and 'land thieves', she is contributing to a dangerous discourse of scapegoating," the organisation's deputy CEO Alana Bailey said.

"Her defence that she is entitled to a personal opinion, shows a complete lack of insight into her responsibility in her position as ambassador. It is also inconsistent with the South African Constitution, which clearly states that the country belongs to everyone."

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter