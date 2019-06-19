 

Zindzi Mandela tweets again after going MIA following #OurLand outburst

2019-06-19 08:01

Riaan Grobler

Zindzi Mandela.

Zindzi Mandela. (Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

South African Ambassador to Denmark Zindzi Mandela has reappeared on social network Twitter after disappearing, following a series of radical tweets from her account aimed at "apartheid apologists" and "land thieves". 

On Friday, Mandela tweeted: "Dear Apartheid Apologists, your time is over. You will not rule again. We do not fear you. Finally #TheLandIsOurs."

"Whilst I wine and dine here ..wondering how the world of shivering land thieves is doing #OurLand," was another of her late-night tweets.

By Saturday, Mandela was trending as she took on social media users who disagreed with her view on the land debate.

Back in South Africa, several high-profile politicians and institutions weighed in on the furore. 

The Freedom Front Plus insisted that government take action against Mandela for her "racist and divisive" tweets.

The DA said on Tuesday it also believed that Mandela's divisive comments were a strong enough basis for her to be recalled as ambassador.

ANC national executive committee (NEC) member and Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula also entered the fray, seemingly calling Mandela to order by tweeting:  "Ambassador, hold it right there, comrade."

The EFF, on the other hand, rejected a call by lobby group AfriForum to have Mandela fired over her tweets.

Gone MIA

Since the tweets, Mandela herself had been quiet, to the point where Department of International Relations and Cooperation spokesperson Clayson Monyela said his attempts to get hold of the daughter of late struggle icons, Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, were unsuccessful.

Until Tuesday night at 22:31, that is, when Mandela simply tweeted: "Zithandwa zam, Maqabane (my dear comrades): I am back from my trip and will take a stroll down twitter streets tomorrow. Thank You Thank You Thank You #OurLand."

It was not clear what trip she had taken. 

Her return to Twitter was met with much enthusiasm and the tweet had by Wednesday morning been retweeted 944 times, eliciting 482 comments that were overwhelmingly supportive.

Monyela earlier said he needed to get hold of her to verify whether she was the one who was tweeting because it could be a hijacked account.

"I need to first check with her whether, number one, this is her account because it is not verified, [number] two, whether she is the one who has been tweeting, and [number] three, whether she stands by those tweets, if it is her who has been tweeting," he said.

Monyela added that once all those elements had been verified and established, the department's social media policy would be applied and the matter would be taken forward.

Mandela's childhood was interrupted several times with the imprisonment of her parents and the banishment of her mother to Brandfort in the Free State. In 1985, at age 25, she famously read her father's refusal to submit to then-president PW Botha's conditions for Mandela's release from prison. 

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    zindzi mandela  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Pupils draft performance contract for Angie Motshekga

46 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: No bulls-eye for today's jackpot 2019-06-18 21:30 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 