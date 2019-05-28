 

Zizi Kodwa appears before ANC's integrity committee

2019-05-28 15:01

Tshidi Madia

ANC head of presidency acting national spokesperson Zizi Kodwa is seen. (Felix Dlangamandla, Gallo Images, Netwerk24, file)

ANC head of presidency acting national spokesperson Zizi Kodwa is seen. (Felix Dlangamandla, Gallo Images, Netwerk24, file)

While President Cyril Ramaphosa mulls over his Cabinet, one of his key lieutenants, Zizi Kodwa, spent parts of Monday evening telling the party's integrity committee why he deserved to serve in the National Assembly.

Kodwa, who heads the office of the ANC presidency, appeared on an initial list the committee compiled, along with 31 others the body had flagged as unfit to serve in the National Assembly, let alone the Cabinet.

Kodwa, who was sworn in as a member of Parliament last week, had been pegged as one of those who were likely to serve in Ramaphosa's "super Cabinet", which is yet to be announced.

The former ANC spokesperson confirmed to News24 that he appeared before the integrity commission.

"I did so last night. I gave a detailed explanation," he told News24 on Tuesday.

"It was in relation to the sexual assault matter," he added. He was referring to rape allegations that were levelled against him earlier this year when a woman sent a letter to the office of ANC secretary general Ace Magashule, claiming Kodwa raped her at a private function in April last year.

Kodwa dismissed the woman's assertion, claiming the allegations were part of a "dirty tricks campaign". She later withdrew the complaint.

READ: 'I'm out' - Zizi Kodwa's rape accuser withdraws complaint

ANC deputy president David "DD" Mabuza, national chairperson Gwede Mantashe, former North West ANC chairperson Supra Mahumapelo and former ministers Tina Joemat-Pettersson, Mosebenzi Zwane, Nomvula Mokonyane and Siyabonga Cwele were also on the lists.

"Bathabile Dlamini and Malusi Gigaba have been found guilty by the Constitutional Court in judgments that have serious implications for the integrity of two comrades," the commission's head, George Mashamba, said in a letter of recommendations to the ANC.

While Pravin Gordhan was not on the list he has since been referred to the committee over the public protector’s findings against him in the Ivan Pillay pension payout scandal.

Last week, Mabuza asked for his swearing-in as a member of Parliament to be postponed while he cleared his name before the committee.

Both Mabuza and Mantashe appeared before the committee on Friday. Mabuza seemingly did enough to clear his name as it was confirmed that he would sworn in as an MP in Pretoria on Tuesday afternoon.

Writing in his recommendations, Mashamba reiterated that the role of the integrity committee was not to make findings of guilt or innocence.

