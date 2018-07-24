 

Zondo approaches High Court to have inquiry into state capture extended by 24 months

2018-07-24 17:42
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. (Alex Mitchley, News24, file)

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. (Alex Mitchley, News24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has approached the North Gauteng High Court for an extension of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into allegations of state capture in order for the commission to complete its work.

Zondo approached the North Gauteng High Court on 19 July, asking for an order extending the 180 days within which the commission is required to complete its work.

The period of 180 days was included in the remedial action of the "State of Capture" report released by former Public Protector, Advocate Thuli Madonsela, in October 2016.

On Monday, the High Court in Pretoria granted an order calling upon various persons including the president and public protector to show cause why the period of 180 days should not be extended by 24 months, calculated from 1 March.

More to follow. 

Read more on:    raymond zondo  |  state capture

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Man shot dead in front of Newclare Primary School

2018-07-24 17:31

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Shoprite security guard shot at point-blank during store robbery
 

Tragedy for World's Ugliest Dog winner 2018

Zsa Zsa dies two weeks after winning World’s Ugliest Dog Title

 

Paws

Hilarious doggo Snapchats that have us in stitches
How your dog can tell what you’re feeling
Share your 67 minutes with animals in need this Mandela Day
Kevin Anderson’s dog is winning at Instagram!
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, July 21 2018-07-21 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 