Zondo approaches High Court to have inquiry into state capture extended by 24 months

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has approached the North Gauteng High Court for an extension of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into allegations of state capture in order for the commission to complete its work.

Zondo approached the North Gauteng High Court on 19 July, asking for an order extending the 180 days within which the commission is required to complete its work.

The period of 180 days was included in the remedial action of the "State of Capture" report released by former Public Protector, Advocate Thuli Madonsela, in October 2016.

On Monday, the High Court in Pretoria granted an order calling upon various persons including the president and public protector to show cause why the period of 180 days should not be extended by 24 months, calculated from 1 March.



