 

Zondo commission: Banks subpoenaed to hand over Gupta details - report

2018-10-21 11:03
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, head of an investigation commission into corruption allegations at the highest levels of the state. (Phill Magakoe, AFP)

Four banks have been subpoenaed to hand over details of transactions involving the Guptas and any state-owned entities, a report said on Sunday.

Absa, Standard Bank, First National Bank and Nedbank have all been ordered to hand over the information to the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture, the Sunday Times reported.

Commission spokesperson Reverend Mbuyiselo Stemela confirmed to the newspaper that the banks were asked to provide the documentation.

Absa, Standard Bank and First National Bank confirmed that they would comply, while Nedbank declined to confirm the subpoena, citing the ongoing nature of the commission's investigation.

The newspaper also reported that the Bank of Baroda - which continued to work with the Guptas after the other banks closed their accounts - would be summoned by the commission.

The Zondo commission claimed the first major scalp this month when Nhlanhla Nene resigned as finance minister following his testimony at the inquiry.

Nene had come under intense pressure since his revelations on October 3, where he admitted to meeting the controversial Gupta family six times at their home between 2009 and 2014.

Despite standing firm on his decision to not sign off on the so-called nuclear deal, pressure mounted on Nene for having not been forthcoming on the meetings when asked on previous occasions.

He was replaced by former reserve bank governor Tito Mboweni. He resigned as a Member of Parliament this past week.

ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte admitted last week that the party was concerned that it was perceived to be on trial at the commission.

Duarte added that, while the party was concerned that the commission may not be concluded by the 2019 elections, the ANC was encouraging its members to tell the truth.

The commission, headed by Constitutional Court Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, is set to resume on November 12.

Former minister of public enterprises Barbara Hogan and Minister Pravin Gordhan are expected to provide their testimony.

