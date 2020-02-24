 

Zondo commission granted extension until March next year - report

2020-02-24 15:16
Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo. (Gallo Images)

The commission of inquiry into state capture has been granted a final extension to complete its work by March 31, 2021.

Judge Wendy Hughes ruled on Monday that the commission's deadline be extended to the end of March next year and directed President Cyril Ramaphosa to amend the proclamation accordingly, The Citizen reported.

This comes after the commission approached the court on February 12, in an unopposed application, for an extension on the lifespan of the commission from March to December 2020, News24 reported. 

The commission told the court that it would ensure it had completed its work by December this year through two approaches: approaching the president for an amendment of the terms of reference or referring evidence to other bodies.

In the same breath, the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) told the court that, while it was in full support of the work of the commission and the request for a 10-month extension, it believed there should be a time frame for the extension.

"The commission is requesting a term to complete its work and produce a report - that is what the chairperson has asked for. It is not Casac's invention that that is a final extension. We are here to support the work of the commission. We just say that it needs a definite time frame," advocate Michelle Le Roux previously explained on behalf of Casac.

- Compiled by Canny Maphanga

Read more on:    raymond zondo  |  state capture inquiry
