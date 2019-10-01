Zondo Commission: Here are the vehicles allegedly bought using state funds and used by former intelligence boss Mdluli and his relatives

Whistleblower into the alleged looting of the Secret Service Account (SSA) within Crime Intelligence (CI), Colonel Dhanajaya Naidoo has given the commission of inquiry into state capture a list of vehicles that former head of Intelligence, Richard Mdluli and his seven family members used at the taxpayers' expense.

These vehicles were accounted for between the period of Mdluli's appointment in July 2009 up until his arrest in March 2011.

Naidoo, however, handled the administrative processes, including claims for these vehicles up until he was placed under witness protection in October 2011.

The commission previously heard on Tuesday morning that seven of Mdluli's relatives were recruited into the CI, costing the state approximately R5m within a year.

ALSO READ: State capture inquiry: Mdluli's relatives cost state R5m as crime intelligence 'agents'

According to Naidoo, these are the vehicles that Mdluli's family members used, paid for through the SSA account which was funded by National Treasury:

1. BMW 330D – R487 000

2. Nissan Micra – R127 000

3. VW Golf 6 – R220 000

4. Honda Jazz – R172 000

5. Audi A4 – R352 000

6. VW Golf 6 – R221 000

7. VW Golf 6 GTI – Price unknown

Mdluli in his term as head of intelligence had access to six vehicles. One of which was the Audi Q7, an official vehicle paid for by the open account. He allegedly used this vehicle up until his arrest, Naidoo told the Zondo Commission.



Five other vehicles allegedly used by Mdluli were purchased through the SSA:

1. Mercedes Benz E350 CDI – R636 950

2. Mercedes Benz E350 CDI – R826 780.01

3. BMW 530 DIESEL SEDAN – R706 150

4. Black Jeep – Price Unknown

5. Lexus – Price Unknown

The commission further heard that the first Mercedes Benz vehicle used by Mdluli was allegedly traded in for a second one - which was exactly the same - because the former intelligence head requested specific features in the car.

"He was happy with the vehicle but a few months later he told [former Chief Financial Officer General Solly] Lazarus to trade this vehicle for another one. I was in the office, he gave a list of extras that this vehicle did not have, he wanted those extras to be installed.

"It is exactly the same vehicle but there is a difference in this one being R826 780.01, the extras was fitted onto the second Mercedes as per his [Lazarus'] instruction," Naidoo explained.

Naidoo also mentioned that a Mercedes Benz was allegedly purchased for former police Minister Nathi Mthethwa to the tune of R300 000. The commission later learnt that the vehicle was returned after Mthethwa believed he was being followed by journalists, according to Naidoo.

Naidoo is currently under witness protection testified in-camera at a secret location.

