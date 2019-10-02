Zondo commission: Mthethwa plans to sue for defamation after old claims resurface

Former police minister Nathi Mthethwa says he has instructed his lawyers to sue for defamation after allegations against him resurfaced at the Zondo commission.

On Thursday, Colonel Dhanajaya Naidoo told the commission that a Mercedes-Benz was purchased for Mthethwa to the tune of R300 000 from the Crime Intelligence (CI) slush fund. He further testified that the vehicle was returned after Mthethwa believed he was being followed by journalists, reported News24.

Naidoo was testifying in-camera on the alleged looting of the Secret Service Account (SSA) within Crime Intelligence (CI).

In April, former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss Johan Booysen told the commission that irregular payments were made through the fund to construct a wall at Mthethwa’s house in the province, according to iol.

Mthethwa said, in a statement issued by his lawyer Eric Mabuza, that when the matter was raised at the commission earlier this year, the former minister responded in writing and submitted the findings of the investigation previously carried out by the Auditor General.

"When the matter was first reported in the media in 2012, we requested the office of the Auditor General to investigate the allegations, and this took place during May and June 2012. The investigation was conducted in terms of the International Standards of Auditing, as well as the Auditor­ General's Policy, standards and guidelines," Mabuza said.

'No evidence'

He further stated that the Auditor General had not found any evidence that the minister knew the fence was being erected using secret funds, or that he had contravened any policy or procedures. There was also no evidence that the minister had signed off on the quality of the construction.

Mbuza said that the Auditor General had found that "no documentation and information was provided to link the SUV referred to in the newspaper report to the minister".

"While I accept that leaders, whether in the public or private sectors, and indeed across civil society, must always be subject to scrutiny, it is regrettable and deplorable that there are those in society who have no regard for the truth or facts and will continue to peddle falsehoods for the purpose of besmirching and tarnishing the reputations of others, for reasons best known to themselves.

"I continue to trust in the efficacy of our institutions, certain in the assurance that justice always triumphs. I have instructed my lawyers to sue for defamation,” the statement reads.

- Compiled by Vanessa Banton