Zondo commission: New dates given to those scheduled to testify following lockdown extension

The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture continues with testimony from the former chairperson of Prasa, Popo Molefe, as he returns to the stand. Watch live. WATCH

The coronavirus lockdown has caused Zondo Commission sittings scheduled for late April to be postponed, and new dates will be given to those who were scheduled to testify before the commission of inquiry into state capture later this month, its acting secretary said on Thursday.



Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa extended the 21-day nationwide lockdown, which aims to curb the spread of the coronavirus, by a further 14 days.

The Zondo Commission is looking at allegations of corruption at state institutions. It is chaired by Deputy Chief Justice, Raymond Zondo.

READ | ANALYSIS: 101 questions Jacob Zuma must answer at the Zondo Commission

"All persons who have been notified to appear before the commission during the period 20 to 30 April are hereby notified that they are no longer required to appear before the commission during that period in the light of the extension of the lockdown to the end of April," the commission said in a statement.

"In due course they will be notified of new dates when they will be required to appear before the commission."

Those scheduled to appear after the lockdown period are required to be present on their supplied dates, unless notified otherwise.

- Compiled by Tammy Petersen