 

Zondo Commission: Redi Tlhabi applies to give evidence and to cross-examine Zuma's 'rapist narrative' claims

2019-07-22 18:30

Sesona Ngqakamba

Redi Tlhabi (Gallo Images)

Redi Tlhabi (Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Journalist and broadcaster Redi Tlhabi has applied to give evidence as well as to cross-examine former president Jacob Zuma at the commission of inquiry into state capture following the claims he made about her during his testimony at the commission last week.

This after the former president, during his testimony given to the commission last week, made mention that Tlhabi is working on a film about his rape trial which he was acquitted of in 2007.

"The movie Redi Tlhabi is making is being done in the United States and is named 'Raped by Power'," Zuma said at the commission.

Zuma said Tlhabi was working on a movie allegedly to push a narrative that he is a rapist he told the commission.

In the letter sent to the commission by Webber Wentzel Attorneys, which News24 has seen on Monday, Tlhabi denies the claims by Zuma and describes them as "false and defamatory". 

The letter also states that the allegations created the impression, inter alia, that she had been instructed by foreign agents to disseminate negative propaganda against Zuma.

"As a result of these allegations, our client has suffered, and continues to suffer, harm to her reputation as a respected and trusted journalist and media commentator.

"As a result, our client intends to apply to the commission, in terms of Rule 3.3.6 of the Commission's Rules, to give evidence and to cross-examine Mr Zuma in order to counter the allegations made by Mr Zuma and to ensure that the commission has all relevant information before it so that it is in a position to test the truthfulness of Mr Zuma's allegations," the letter reads.

Zuma was acquitted on a charge of rape which had been laid by Fezekile Ntsukela Kuzwayo, known as "Khwezi" during the trial. 

In 2017 Tlhabi released the book Khwezi: the remarkable story of Fezekile Ntsukela Kuzwayo. She had worked on the book with Kuzwayo before she died in October 2016. 

During his testimony to the commission last week, the former president also claimed there were attempts by certain individuals to "assassinate his character" and according to him, the media was part of the attempt. 

However, the veteran journalist said it was important that she is given the opportunity to give her side, since she had been mentioned. 

She said her applying to give her side was significant and "...speaks to the integrity of the commission and what is allowed to be said there; and what is relevant to be said there. 

"I wouldn't have thought I am relevant to the commission, but a former head of state mentioned me and I think that on principle, it is important that I test his allegations," Tlhabi told News24.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

NEXT ON NEWS24X

Denel salaries on the line again

57 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto stands at R400 000 with no Sunday winner 2019-07-21 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 